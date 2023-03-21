Subscriptions

News

Human Rights Day turns deadly after shooting incidents

By Anelisa Sibanda
In two separate incidents on Human Rights Day, four people were shot dead by unknown attackers in KwaZulu-Natal, according to paramedics.
It is not so much of a Human Rights Day for a KwaZulu-Natal family after two people were shot dead in Springfield Park on Tuesday.
 
According to Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med paramedics, the paramedics also treated a teenage patient who was critically injured in the shooting incident.
 
Van Reenen said upon arrival at the scene, the paramedics spotted a Volkswagen Amarok that had been sprayed with high-calibre bullets.
 
“Two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult male and female, were declared dead on arrival by the paramedics.”
 
Van Reenen said a female teenager who was seated in the back of the vehicle was found in a critical condition.
 
“Advanced life-support intervention was needed to stabilise her, and due to her extensive injuries, she went into a state of cardiac arrest.
 
“CPR efforts were successful, and she was rushed by ambulance [to the hospital] under the care of an emergency care practitioner,” he said.
 
It was the second shooting on the day after two men were also shot and killed in a separate incident in Carters Avenue in Berea, also in KwaZulu-Natal.
 
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.