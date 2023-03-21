Human Rights Day turns deadly after shooting incidents

It is not so much of a Human Rights Day for a KwaZulu-Natal family after two people were shot dead in Springfield Park on Tuesday.

According to Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med paramedics, the paramedics also treated a teenage patient who was critically injured in the shooting incident. Van Reenen said upon arrival at the scene, the paramedics spotted a Volkswagen Amarok that had been sprayed with high-calibre bullets. “Two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult male and female, were declared dead on arrival by the paramedics.”

Van Reenen said a female teenager who was seated in the back of the vehicle was found in a critical condition.

“Advanced life-support intervention was needed to stabilise her, and due to her extensive injuries, she went into a state of cardiac arrest.

“CPR efforts were successful, and she was rushed by ambulance [to the hospital] under the care of an emergency care practitioner,” he said.

It was the second shooting on the day after two men were also shot and killed in a separate incident in Carters Avenue in Berea, also in KwaZulu-Natal.

