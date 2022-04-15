Hundreds injured during Al-Aqsa Mosque attack

Just as the Easter Weekend kicked off, Palestinians and Israeli forces clashed at Al Aqsa mosque, resulting in more than 150 people being injured.

Jewish festival of Passover and Christian Easter overlap with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan this year.

The Guardian reports that Israeli police forcefully accessed the mosque before dawn as thousands of worshippers were gathered for early morning prayers.

Worshippers, are seen on social media videos, blockading themselves inside the mosque being thrown with stones.

Three policeman were also reportedly injured in the attack.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 153 people were hospitalised and dozens more were injured and treated at the scene.

International reports state that witnesses confirmed that Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces, who then fired rubber-coated bullets and sound grenades.

Four hundred are believed to have been arrested.

For the last three weeks, there haven been clashes in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

