Husband hands himself to cops after killing policewoman and two men

Johannesburg – A shooting spree that occurred in the remote village of Limpopo in Ga-Kuranta saw a policewoman and two other men gunned down by a 34-year-old, who is alleged to be the husband of the police officer.

According to Limpopo police’s provincial spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the constable attached to the Mokwakwaila Detective Unit was killed along with two other men on a New Year’s Day.

It is alleged that the 32-year-old policewoman was outside her home with a male friend standing next to the friend’s motor vehicle before midnight.

“The suspect, who is said to be her husband, approached and allegedly fired several shots at them. They both died instantly,” revealed Mojapelo.

“Afterwards, the suspect fled the scene using the male victim’s white Ford Ranger motor vehicle.

“Along the way, the suspect reportedly found another 36-year-old male victim with a female friend sitting inside a BMW vehicle and fatally shot him, apparently on suspicion that he was in love with his wife,” Mojapelo further unpacked.

“The female companion was also shot but was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” he added.

Mojapelo said that following these two incidents, the 34-year-old man headed to the Giyani police station in the victim’s vehicle and handed himself over to the police along with his licensed firearm and the hijacked motor vehicle.

