Husband ‘kills’ man suspected of having affair with his wife

After allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old man after learning that he was having an affair with his wife, a 40-year-old man turned himself in to the police.

The incident happened over the weekend in Sofaya village, which is in the Maake policing area of Limpopo, according to the police.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Stephen Thakeng, the police were informed that the suspect and his spouse had a confrontation about their relationship problems, and that they both visited the victim’s home.

“Upon arrival, the victim opened the door, and he was immediately shot at and collapsed,” said Thakeng.

“The paramedics were called together with the police, and the victim was certified dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

“The suspect then handed himself at Maruleng satellite police station. His firearm was confiscated.”

Police opened a case of murder for investigation, and the accused is expected to appear in court soon.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, the Limpopo police commissioner, has denounced the incident and urged couples to work out their differences amicably.

Body found in a shallow grave

In the meantime, a man from the North West has been turned over to the police by his brother after he was connected to a young girl’s body discovered in a shallow grave.

The 40-year-old suspect has been charged with involvement in the 16-year-old girl’s disappearance and murder.

The young girl’s body was discovered in a shallow grave in Matlhako 2 village, Potchiefstroom, over the weekend.

The police say an informant told them that they had heard a woman crying from a neighbour’s house.

Later on, the accused was allegedly observed pushing a wheelbarrow that contained an object.

“A search operation conducted on the basis of the allegations led the police and members of the community to what looked like a shallow grave, where a wheelbarrow and a spade were also found next to a stream in Matlhako 2 village,” the police said.

“Following mobilisation of resources, the exhumation process started, which led to the discovery of a body wrapped with a blanket.

“The body was positively identified by a family member [uncle] as that of Boingotlo Makaota of Matlhako 2 village.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that the body had visible head wounds and bruising on the legs and thighs, according to the police.

The accused is expected to make his first court appearance soon.

