News

I call the shots in the DA and not Zille – Steenhuisen

By Sandile Motha
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 27: Helen Zille (DA chairperson of the Federal council) casts her special vote at Pinelands High School on May 27, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The South African general elections will be held on 29 May 2024 to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo ImagesER Lombard)

DA leader John Steenhuisen has thrown down the gauntlet, saying he runs the show in the DA and not the party’s federal chairperson Helen Zille.

Steenhuisen was responding to Sunday World in Durban on Friday in the aftermath of what appears to be a fallout between the ANC and the DA straining relations within the government of national unity (GNU).

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×