‘I couldn’t have committed Lusikisiki massacre as I was in jail’

The man accused of orchestrating the Lusikisiki massacre in the Eastern Cape has claimed that he was in prison when the murders occurred.

The man asked the state how he could have carried out the massacre that resulted in the deaths of 18 people in Ngobozana village in September, considering that he was in prison at the time.

Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, who was sentenced for murder since 2007, appeared before the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Ndamase, who is accused number seven in the case, requested that the court withdraw the 18 counts of murder against him.

He argued that it would have been impossible for him to orchestrate the mass murders while in prison.

I request that charges be withdrawn

He made this statement while defending himself in court after turning down the state’s offer of legal counsel during his prior appearance.

“I have been in prison from 2007, until now. I have never been out of prison,” he said.

“I believe that the prison is an institution or facility that belongs to the state, and the state was aware that I was in prison, which is under the state.

“I request that the 18 charges be withdrawn.”

The state turned down his request.

He joined Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, who have since abandoned bail.

They are all facing 18 charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Reward for suspect still at large

Meanwhile, the police are seeking help from the public to trace a wanted suspect possibly linked to the mass murders.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said a thorough preliminary investigation by the provincial serious violent crimes investigation teams has reason to believe that Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma would be able to assist in solving the Lusikisiki mass murders.

“There is a reward that we have made available for someone who could get the eighth suspect because we believe that he is the last person that is still outstanding in the case of the 18 people that were killed in Lusikisiki,” Mawisa said.

Anyone with information on Vuma’s whereabouts has been requested to contact a team leader on 082 301 7662 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

