I don’t know Percy Tau, he’s not my focus – Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro does not know who Percy Tau is, he said on Thursday, stating that his focus is on the Buccaneers’ next game against TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

Riveiro was responding to a question regarding his struggling strike force and the likely availability of Tau who is reported to be on his way out of Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“My focus is about the players that we have in our squad. We have talent and it’s just a question of confidence. One day these problems will be gone,” answered Riveiro.

“I do not even know the player [Percy Tau] that you have mentioned, he is not my focus now, my focus is TS Galaxy on Saturday. We would like to increase our goal-scoring rate and I am going to be more worried when we finish games without creating chances or scoring.

“It’s not the first time I am being asked about our goal-scoring problems. My answer is not going to change. We usually finalise our attacks with six players inside the box, and they all have the intention and the wish to score goals.

“Our wing-backs, our number 10, we play with many offensive profiles in our starting 11, so it is a responsibility that we all share.”

Pirates have been rather blunt upfront and they have scored a mere four goals in seven matches so far this season. Their strikers Eva Nga and Zakhele Lepasa have been missing a gluttony of scoring opportunities. Kwame Peprah has not been clinical and he has contributed to the Buccaneers minimal scoring rate.

Maybe Tau, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Premier Soccer League leading goal scorer, could be the answer to Pirates problems in attack. But Bucs will have to break the bank to get the signature of the Witbank-born forward.

Riveiro said he expects a tough encounter against the highly rejuvenated Galaxy. “Galaxy have been very solid this season. They are very difficult to beat and to score against.

“They are very disciplined and they will approach this game in that manner. They have dangerous players and it will be an open game. But our plan is to dominate as much as we can and get the three points.

“We want all the three points that we can get, it is important. I am not setting a target of how many points we want to win, we just need three points, three points and more three points,” he added.

