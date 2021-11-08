‘I had nothing to gain from voting’

Johannesburg- The low turnout of voters left political parties with eggs on their faces.

Adding insult to injury was that of the 26.2-million voters who registered, only 12-million showed up to cast their ballot, though November 1 was declared a public holiday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Many people opted to travel while others decided to party instead of voting. However, others said they could not vote because they were turned away from voting stations because they were not on the voters’ roll for particular wards.

Voter turnout was at an all-time low since the democratic dispensation was ushered in.

In 2016, voter turnout stood at 58% compared to 46% this year, a decrease of 12%.

Nathi Radebe from Orlando East in Soweto said he did not vote because there was no point in doing so.

“I have voted in the past local government elections in 2016, and nothing came out of it. These politicians think that we are stupid. They come to us when they need votes, but once elected, they don’t develop our areas nor create opportunities for us,” said Radebe.

“I was sitting at home, and I don’t even regret that I did not vote. We are hopeless because of what these politicians are doing to us, hence I have realised that I would be wasting my time if I had to go vote.”

Themba Xaba said he was tired of empty promises.

“I chose to stay away from voting as I had nothing to benefit, instead I was going to help someone get corrupt and regret why I had elevated such a person to power.

I don’t trust anything these people say, and I was not going to waste my vote for such.”

Lubabalo Mahauza – a resident of Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East, Soweto, was teary when he explained his situation.

He said he lived in squalor with his kids, and he was also looking for a job.

“I voted as I am still hopeful that things will get better. We don’t have proper sanitation and electricity, and we live in bad conditions. I couldn’t stay away from voting despite the challenges I face,” said Mahauza.

“I believe that one day things will change for the better. I am a glass fitter by profession but I can’t get a job. I am hoping that one day those we have voted for can be considerate and do their job by developing our area and provide opportunities for us. We don’t have a life here, and crime is rife with no police visibility.”

A temporary Independent Electoral Commission staff member said that she had wanted to vote but was turned away at the voting station in her area.

“I was working at the voting station to help voters, but when I went to my voting station to vote, I was turned away because I was not in the poll register.

Imagine how bad that was for me. I am helping people to vote, then I am being deprived of my right to vote,” she said.

Gavin Mahlangu from Etwatwa in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, opted for travel to Nelspruit with friends. He said: “A getaway was our best option. We are tired of voting for people who line their pockets through corruption.”

Authors



Bongani Mdakane,



Coceka Magubeni