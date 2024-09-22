I need to heal, says woman attacked by taxi driver

A taxi driver who allegedly drugged a woman passenger, hit her with a bottle on her head, robbed her of belongings and later ran her over with his car is set to face justice in the Moretele magistrate’s court.

Lebogang Grace Mokhonwana, 27, of Makapanstad village, north of Pretoria, told Sunday World that she was still traumatised by the physical pain inflicted upon her allegedly by taxi driver Collen Boitumelo Mago­ngoa in August 2022.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content