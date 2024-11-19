‘I won’t be bullied’: Deli Malinga responds to Hyundai’s gag letter

Car dealership Hyundai Automotive SA has sent local actress Deli Malinga a letter requesting her to take down social media posts about the company.

This after she went on social media and accused the South Korean car manufacturer of charging her an arm and a leg despite not having worked on her car.

On November 4, she wrote: “Please be careful when you’re taking your car for a service to Hyundai Springfield in Durban. What they did to me was unacceptable, they pretended to work on my car. Only to realise after spending so much [money] that nothing was done or changed.

“I then sent an e-mail to the regional manager, Mark, and cc’d Ranjith, who is in charge at Hyundai Springfield in Durban, without any luck. Now my intention is for you not to fall into the same trap. Be aware.”

Social media post was after Hyundai failed to resolve matter

At that time she told Sunday World that she tried to file a complaint with Hyundai, but she was allegedly ignored. Eventually she took it to social media and warned people about Hyundai.

Her post fuelled a lot of people as they shared similar experiences. They made it clear that Hyundai service is generally bad.

In a twist of events, Hyundai has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the multi-award-winning actress. The car dealership is accusing Malinga of spreading false information. And as a result, they want her to remove the social media post.

The letter reads in part: “Your vehicle was brought to Hyundai Springfield Park on several occasions in the last year. For different reasons and work to be carried out. As per usual practice, the work carried out by Hyundai Springfield Park is based on routine services. And any concerns [are] raised by the consumer from time to time. This is applied to every consumer equally.”

“Hyundai Springfield Park carried out the necessary work in your vehicle as instructed and as per its expertise. With its aim to provide quality service and work in order to maintain the working order of the vehicle. Despite having little to no insight of the vehicle’s history,” the letter continues.

“There was notable and extensive external damage to the vehicle on more than one occasion. As well as clear indication of third parties, unknown to us, having worked on your vehicle. Despite this, Hyundai Springfield Park was able to restore the vehicle. Rectifying the concerns raised,” the letter alleges.

Hyundai responds with a gag order

“Taking the above into consideration, we are aware that you have publicised your alleged experience on various social media platforms. And dispute that you were charged for work not done. As all work carried out has been detailed in the job cards provided. We take note of the false statements made against Hyundai Springfield Park and our employees.

“Whilst we do not object to your freedom of speech, same must be exercised responsibly. And we cannot condone intentions to damage our reputation where there is no substantiated evidence.

“We therefore request an immediate retraction of the social media posts, which are clearly untrue and defamatory in nature. Naturally, we reserve our rights to take all necessary action to preserve our integrity. Especially the integrity of our employees,” reads the letter.

Malinga told Sunday World that she has not removed the post. “I can see they are trying to bully me, but I will not allow them. And I will be exploring other options to resolve this,” she said.

Car dealership adamant they did nothing wrong

Deon Sonnekus, Hynduai’s corporate communications manager, disputed Malinga’s version. He said Malinga’s car was serviced and she was charged for the work done.

“Malinga was not ignored by the dealership. There has been extensive communication between herself and representatives of Hyundai Springfield.”

He said they could not recall the car because the dealership had completed the agreed work. They also performed a vehicle health check on the vehicle, he said.

“The dealership provided their findings to the customer,” said Sonnekus.

