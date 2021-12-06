IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

Johannesburg- IFP Founder and President Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was shared by the IFP after the family issued out a statement of the leader testing positive for the second time.

“We, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Founder and President Emeritus of the IFP, Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, wish to advise that uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene has again tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement read.

“We are pleased to say that, as with his first bout in August last year, he remains relatively asymptomatic and is in good spirits. His only regret is being unable to attend the installation ceremony of the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, as intended on Friday,” the statement continues.

“As required, he has begun self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. We are grateful to know that he is double vaccinated and will be monitored by a very capable team. During this period of self-isolation, members of the media are kindly requested to respect our space. Please rest assured that we will keep you informed of his return to work.”

“Once again we thank you for your prayers as we await a good outcome. We also urge everyone to be circumspect in this time of increasing infections and to vigilantly take the necessary precautions to protect both lives and livelihoods,” read the statement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author