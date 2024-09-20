IFP MEC Khawula accused of purging party staff from his office

Mntomuhle Khawula, the MEC of sports arts and culture in KwaZulu-Natal, is accused purging Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members from his department.

Inside sources told Sunday World that Khawula, an IFP member, has already dismissed his receptionist, Nolwazi Mbhele.

IFP member Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, who is also in the KZN sports, arts, and culture Portfolio Committee, confirmed the incidents.

“I’m aware of these incidents and I can confirm that I’ve received numerous reports about the MEC. Khawula has never informed us that he has a problem with Nolwazi or any of our members. Therefore, we don’t understand why he’s getting rid of them. Besides, he has no authority to dismiss Nolwazi or anyone for that matter. These are our members and we’ll protect them if needs be,” said Buthelezi.

Politically sanctioned purge

It is further alleged that he also replaced the head of ministry, Nobuhle Makhanya.

“Nolwazi and Nobuhle are staunch IFP members. The funny thing is that he appointed Nolwazi as his receptionist. But some ANC members convinced him to get rid of her, and he didn’t hesitate to do so,” said the source.

A senior member within the department said: “He’s also trying to get rid of Nobuhle, the Head of Ministry. He told her that her services are no longer needed in the department. And he then replaced her with someone else, an ANC member.”

It is alleged that Nobuhle did not leave the department, but her role has become redundant.

“As it is, the department has two people working as head of ministry. The difference is that Nobuhle’s role has become redundant, the new person has taken over her work.

Sidelining of staff from roles

“She’s sidelined and not even called for meetings. When she attends meetings, she’s treated as if she’s not there. Her inputs are not considered. They just want her out of that position,” said the source.

A third source said: “When Khawula was appointed to this position, we were happy. But he’s become a thorn in the IFP’s (flesh). We know there’s a mission to get rid of all IFP members in the department. But we never thought he’d become a tool to fight the IFP. He’s clearly turned against his own party and members.”

Sunday World contacted Nolwazi, and she confirmed that she has been dismissed.

“I was dismissed on 12 August 2024. The management called a special meeting for me. They said there’s no more space for me in the department; therefore, I must resign. I refused, and I was dismissed,” said Nolwazi.

She said the matter was not referred to Human Resource Management, which confused her even more.

HR had no grounds to act

“I thought there’d be a disciplinary hearing, but there was no such. The HR department actually refused to charge me; they said they don’t know what to charge for. I’m currently speaking to my lawyers to resolve this,” said Mbhele.

Nobuhle was also contacted, but her phone was off.

A media inquiry and reminders were sent to Ntando Mnyandu, spokesperson of the department. However, he failed to respond.

