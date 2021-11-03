IFP The Biggest Winners in KZN

Johannesburg – It never rains but it pours for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal with the IFP emerging as the biggest winners in the 2021 municipal elections.

As of Wednesday morning, the IFP looks set to claim several councils which were previously under the ruling party including winning wards in areas considered to be core constituencies for the ANC.

For instance, under the Newcastle local municipality, the party snatched seven new words from the ANC while it also toppled the ruling party in the uKhahlamba municipality clinching 8 seats out of 15. UThukela district municipality is also likely to be governed by the IFP.

“We are not only winning new municipalities, but we are also recording massive gains in areas considered ANC’s stronghold. Districts such as Zululand, uMkhanyakude, and King Cetshwayo are already in the bag. We are really humbled by the vote of confidence shown by the people of the province that the IFP can bring meaningful changes in their lives,” said Narend Singh, IFP’s elections coordinator.

Besides increasing its voter share of proportional representative seats, the party also made a few surprises in the KZN south coast region especially in councils such as Ray Nkonyeni and uMuziwabantu under the province’s Ugu district.

Predictions are that out of 10 districts in the province, the party might record an outright majority in at least 4 districts, and this includes claiming several local councils from the ruling party.

Author



Sandile Motha