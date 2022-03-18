Illegal electricity connections kill three-year-old girl

A three-year-old girl has become a victim of illegal electricity connections when she died by electrocution in Khazima Dweni in Gqeberha on Thursday.

When emergency services personnel arrived at the scene to assist the girl, who had been playing outside with her sister, it was too late to save her.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said in a statement it is suspected the girl picked up an electric wire believed to have been part of an illegal connection between the neighbours, which led to her being electrocuted.

The live wire was later disconnected by the girl’s grieving family.

Beetge said the police are pleading with home owners not to stop connecting their electricity illegally.

“This practice is dangerous, not only to the persons effecting the connection but also to innocent persons, such as this three-year-old-girl who passed away due to these unsafe illegal connections,” said Beetge.

An inquest case has been opened at the Kwazakele police station.

