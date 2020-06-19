News

Illegal miners shot dead in Florida, Roodepoort

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

The police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for three suspects after eight illegal miners were shot, leaving two dead, in the Florida, Roodepoort area on Thursday.

Spokesman Kay Makhubele said six of the victims were wounded and admitted to hospital.

“It is alleged that three armed suspects wearing balaclavas, were waiting in an open veld in Florida policing precinct, next to an old mine”.

“A group of eight Basotho nationals, who were from the taxi to the old mine shaft, met three other Basotho nationals, who pointed them with firearms, robbed them of cash and cell phones, then shot all eight Zama Zamas. Two died, six were taken to hospital,” said Makhubele.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or perhaps have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, are urged to report to Florida police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or give an anonymous tip-off on MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone,” he said.

“Gauteng Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has condemned the violence and vowed to intensify deployment on the hotspots. Investigators must also work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested,” he said.

