Impoverished family cannot be evicted from farm 

The Land Claims Court has put the brakes to an attempt by wealthy landowners to evict an impoverished family from a farm property where they were born and have lived for over 40 years.

Leopont 484 Properties (Pty) Ltd, the owner of the farm Leopont and its shareholder Witzenberg Properties (Pty) Ltd applied for the eviction of the Hendriks family from a portion of the farm in Ceres, Western Cape, in May 2022.

The court heard that the Hendriks’ family patriarch was employed on the farm from 1977 until his retirement in 2007, and he was given the right of residence on the farm as an employment benefit. His wife was also employed on the farm and lived there until her death in October 2021. The court further heard that all the Hendriks children were born on the farm.

