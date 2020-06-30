Inmate, arrested for crimes including alleged rape – killed in police cells

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after an inmate was killed while in custody at the Letsitele police cells today.

According to the police, the 40-years-old Chikinyongo Madala Masinge, was arrested at just before 1am this morning and was found murdered just before 5am.

Provincial police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said the deceased was murdered by fellow inmates.

Ngoepe said the deceased was arrested on various charges including attempted murder, rape, and assault GBH that he allegedly committed around Nwamitwa and other areas.

“The police found the badly injured inmate in one of the cells and called the emergency personnel who then certified him dead on arrival”.

“The deceased, who was highly wanted on charges of Attempted Murder, Rape and Assault GBH that he allegedly committed around Nwamitwa and other areas under Letsitele policing precinct, was brought to the Letsitele police cells and detained after his arrest at about 01h45 this morning,” he said.

“Some of his alleged gruesome deeds includes the rape of a woman, who was fetching firewood together with her companion, he allegedly chopped her hand with a sharp instrument”.

“This incident nearly sparked violence when community members wanted him arrested. He was ultimately arrested at Burgersdorp outside Tzaneen where he was hiding,” he said.

“Police investigations into the circumstances of his killing are continuing,” he concluded.

