Inmate whose photos trended on social media charged

The Department of Correctional Services has charged an inmate whose photos went viral on social media this week.

Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the department, said the inmate’s cellphone, used to post the pictures on social media, has been confiscated

“The identified inmate is incarcerated at the St Alban’s correctional facility [in Eastern Cape] and has been moved to a special care unit for the purposes of an investigation and will be formally charged,” reads a statement from the department.

The statement further states that cellphones in correctional facilities fall under the category of contrabands and the illegal use of them is a punishable offence.

The inmate is also said to be facing further charges for tailoring a prison uniform for a fellow offender.

Okes who is sowing these fits?!😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FqZpWTm7vP — kiddy (@BeefWithMeForev) September 26, 2022

