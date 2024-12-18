Insurance scam: Daughter’s bail application postponed to February

The bail application of the daughter of a Limpopo policewoman who was arrested for allegedly murdering six people and cashing in over R10-million in insurance on her victims was postponed to February next year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi gave details on the matter. She said Madjadji Flora Shokane, 27, from Moletjie Makgofe, appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for her bail application.

Faces multiple charges, including six counts of murder

Malabi-Dzhangi said Shokane faces multiple charges, including six counts of murder. Also money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, 12 counts of fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

Shokane was arrested on October 17 2024.

Her mother, Sergeant Rachel Raesetja Shokane-Kutumela, 43, was arrested on October 10 2024 at Senwabarwana Police Station.

She faces six charges of premeditated murder, 11 counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

Shokane-Kutumela’s elder sister, Annah Shokane, 47, was arrested on October 17 2024. Annah is another accused in the matter.

She (Annah) faces six counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities. Also 12 counts of fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

Shokane-Kutumela and her co-accused are facing charges under the Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Sister, daughter also charged

The three suspects abandoned their bail application last month (November).

During her bail application last month, Shokane-Kutumela pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Malabi-Dzhangi said it is alleged that Shokane-Kutumela fraudulently took out life and funeral insurance policies for multiple victims, and has claimed a total of R10-million as the sole beneficiary.

She said the pay-outs were made by various service providers. These include ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Assupol, Old Mutual, Onelife, and Clientele. The proceeds were shared amongst Shokane-Kutumela and her daughter Shokane and elder sister Annah.

Threw lavish wedding after murder of first alleged victim

Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter of Shokane was postponed to February 7 2025 for further investigations. And the provisional date for bail application is February 12 – 14 2025.

Shokane-Kutumela has been linked to the murders of Sydney Montja on October 19 2019. Tsela Malesa on July 5 2020, Navel Kutumela on April 6 2021 and Ephraim Choshi on August 1 2021. Jacob Seakamela’s murder on September 14 2022, and Martin Manthata on April 13 2024.

On the day of her wedding to David Kutumela in December 2019 Shokane-Kutumela allegedly hired a chopper. She treated guests to a lavish wedding in her area. This was just two months after her alleged victim Montja was found dead.

