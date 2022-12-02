International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Gauteng MEC for health and wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, on Friday joined the Thembisa Self-Help Association for the Disabled to observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The theme for this year’s event was “Transformative solutions for inclusive development”, highlighting the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world.

The day is normally observed on December 3 every year to promote an understanding of disability issues, rights of persons with disabilities and gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of the political, economic, social and cultural life of their communities.

The day also provides an opportunity to mobilise for action to achieve the goal of full and equal enjoyment of human rights by persons with disabilities.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author