News

IPHC leader Sandlana sues Nimrod Nkosi for defamation

By Ngwako Malatji
Sandlana takes on Nimrod Nkosi
Michael Sandlana says the statements that Nimrod Nkosi allegedly made created the impression that he is a controlling, manipulative, and abusive bully.

International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Michael Sandlana has declared an unholy war against Moja Love presenter Nimrod Nkosi after he allegedly accused the Bible puncher of practising witchcraft, among other things.

Sandlana, who is the leader of the Jerusalem faction in North West that broke away from the main church at Silo, in Zuurbekom, south of Joburg, is demanding R2-million from Nkosi, a public apology, and a retraction of the “defamatory” allegations he levelled
against him.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.