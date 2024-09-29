IPHC leader Sandlana sues Nimrod Nkosi for defamation

International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Michael Sandlana has declared an unholy war against Moja Love presenter Nimrod Nkosi after he allegedly accused the Bible puncher of practising witchcraft, among other things.

Sandlana, who is the leader of the Jerusalem faction in North West that broke away from the main church at Silo, in Zuurbekom, south of Joburg, is demanding R2-million from Nkosi, a public apology, and a retraction of the “defamatory” allegations he levelled

against him.

