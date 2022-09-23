IPHC’s planned R2.5bn Kanana City to alleviate unemployment

The International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), known as the Modise church, plans to pump a whopping R2.5-billion into the development of Kanana City, a church precinct.

The first phase of a commercial facility and a hospitality establishment, to the total tune of R250-million, will be launched on Saturday in Heidelberg, just off the N3 highway toward Durban.

The commercial facility will include a filling station, small shopping complex, brick-making operations, factories that design church uniforms (said to be already functional), toilet-paper manufacturing, hotel, independent school, and a vehicle fitment centre, among other businesses.

The development, said the IPHC, will alleviate poverty and unemployment.

The spokesperson for the church, priest Vusi Ndala, said the precinct is as a result of the wishes and prophecies of IPHC founder, the late Frederick Samuel Modise.

“The church precinct will be developed on 67-hectares [piece of land], but there is also 43-hectars adjacent to the church precinct where commercial activities will take place. The site will be developed for commercial, educational, entertainment, sports and recreational facilities,” said Ndala.

He added that the project is wholly funded through donations from church members, saying 95% of them are constructors who are working on the project while the 5% are professionals.

On Sunday, the IPHC will embark on a fundraising campaign to speed up the development.

“The precinct will be a spiritual home and sanctuary to every member of the IPHC. It will further attest to and debunk the perception that black people are not able to do things for themselves,” said Ndala.

