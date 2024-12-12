‘Isencane Lengane’ reality stars Thando and Siyacela call it quits

It is over between Isencane Lengane reality stars, Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka.

The news was announced by Thando on a podcast, Meaningful conversation with Zandy Mfeka.

Viewers have always been doubtful about their marriage. They felt that Siyacela is too controlling and abusive to Thando. However, Thando has always ignored their opinions.

But this week, Thando confirmed that Siyacela was physically and emotionally abusing her.

She regrets marrying so young, confirms abuse

“Initially he was good, he’d bring me lunch at school but he’s always been controlling. He isolated me from my friends and I wasn’t allowed to talk to boys at school. Eventually I wasn’t allowed to go to school, hence I didn’t finish matric,” she explained.

She regretted choosing Siyacela as a husband. “I was young and naïve, I was deeply in love and I knew nothing about marriage. My mother was against this marriage but I forced my way out. I just didn’t know any better.

“Social workers also tried to talk to me, but I was blinded by love. But today I can see I made a huge mistake. I should not have married him, in fact I’d be far in life if he wasn’t part of my life,” she said.

Spark is gone from the marriage

“The spark is gone, we’re no longer intimate and we don’t spend time together anymore. We’re more of a brother and a sister. He still protects me, but we both know there’s nothing left for us.

“We’re emotionally divorced. It’s only a matter of time before I formally call it quits and leave him for good,” she said.

She said they met at a traditional ceremony, at Siyacela’s home. They were both 15 years old, and at the age of 16 years old, they go married.

“He asked me out and after a year we started dating. On the same year we got married. I did not know that I’d be cheated on. And I wasn’t told the honest truth about marriage,” she said.

Sunday World approached Siyacela for comment but he had not responded at the time of publication.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content