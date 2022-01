Johannesburg- The wait is finally over, votes have been cast and Isibani by DJ Hlo has been crowned song of the year.

Of all the 10 songs which were nominated to be the song of the year on Ukhozi FM, Isibani had the most votes and took the top spot.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author