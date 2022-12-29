ISS confirms driver took ‘utmost care’ before deadly explosion

Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) said on Thursday that the driver of the deadly gas tanker was not negligent and did everything in his power to alert people to the dangers of the situation.

This follows the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) confirmation on Wednesday that the 32-year-old driver was released as there was insufficient evidence against him and that police were still investigating.

“He demonstrated the utmost level of care and professionalism, and we thank him for his conscientious actions, which potentially saved the lives of countless other people.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers to the families who lost loved ones. We are deeply saddened by this horrific and tragic event that claimed the lives of people and left several people injured.

“While we understand how difficult this time is, we also understand that people require answers,” said ISS Managing Director Arnoux Maré.

In a detailed timeline of events, ISS said following the explosion of the liquified petroleum gas tanker in Boksburg on 24 December, ISS can confirm that there is insufficient evidence that the driver was negligent or at fault.

It reiterated that the driver has a professional driving qualification in working at heights, approximately seven years’ experience transporting hazardous materials, and is highly knowledgeable with regards to the risks associated with transporting hazardous materials.

“He also holds a valid driver’s license valid until 13 January 2027, and Professional Driving Permit valid until 12 January 2024.”

Maré confirmed that its internal investigation has established the following facts:

“On 24 December 2022, the driver was on route from Richards Bay to Botswana. After overnighting for approximately 10 hours at an approved truck stop, the driver took the wrong exit to get onto the N17 highway. He immediately tried to correct himself to get back on route. The exit unfortunately directed him under the bridge. The bridge height restriction boards were illegible. As an experienced and responsible driver, he first stopped the vehicle to establish if the truck and trailer would fit under the bridge before he drove through carefully. Only when he was comfortable that the truck and trailer would make it under the bridge, he proceeded with caution.

“However, the driver did not realise that the incline at the bottom of the bridge would raise the back of the trailer.

“At approximately 6:15am the truck got stuck under the bridge, which caused the gas tanker to sustain damage, which released liquified petroleum gas. The investigation also showed that when he heard a metal scraping sound, he immediately stopped the vehicle and jumped out.

“He first checked the front of the vehicle and could not detect any damage. When he inspected the back of the vehicle, he noticed that the tanker’s cap had been scraped off. He immediately called his ISS controller and informed them of the incident. The driver then called the fire department himself and alerted them of the incident and the gas leak. He immediately took the necessary action to cordon off the scene and to warn the public, motorists, and passer-by traffic to immediately leave the area. He managed to stop three vehicles, but others drove through his barricade and would not heed his warnings.”

ISS said a security vehicle had stopped and helped the driver to put up safety tape behind the truck, while he ran to put up the safety tape ahead of the vehicle.

“When he realised that the security vehicle had not displayed the tape far enough from the back of the truck, he ran and pulled it off and moved it a couple of hundred meters further to keep people away from the scene.

“The driver kept shouting at people to leave the scene and even tried to physically move the gathering crowds out of the way.”

According to ISS, two women witnessed the driver’s attempts and tried to assist him.

“One also provided statements accordingly.”

It confirmed that 30 minutes after the truck got stuck, it ignited and the driver was eventually overcome by gas inhalation and lost consciousness. He was taken to hospital before the deadly explosion, which resulted in the deaths of 27 people.

“Following urgent investigations, Innovative Staffing Solutions can confirm that the driver was not negligent and did everything in his power to alert people to the dangers of the situation. He demonstrated the utmost level of care and professionalism, and we thank him for his conscientious actions which potentially saved the lives of countless other people. Our deepest condolences and prayers to the families who lost loved ones,” concluded Maré.

