‘It’s a tactic, miners not trapped underground’ 

Police maintain that illegal miners in Stilfontein can exit the underground tunnels despite claims that they are trapped in the belly of the earth.

“Their delayed emergence appears to be a tactic to evade arrest by law enforcement agencies. Contrary to claims that food underground ran out months ago, evidence suggests that the miners have had access to supplies until recently,” Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said.

He said the government had not sanctioned any official aid deliveries to individuals engaged in illegal activities.

“The notion that miners remain trapped solely due to police actions is misleading. SAPS has implemented measures to secure the area and prevent further illegal activities but designated exit points have been established to allow miners to surface safely and face due legal processes. The miners possess the means to exit independently, as demonstrated by those who have surfaced in recent days.”

Mosikili said Operation Vala Umgodi was an ongoing project to rehabilitate abandoned mines and prevent further unlawful exploitation.

“We cannot allow a situation where the government is held hostage. The Stilfontein rescue operation is not as easy as it seems; it is quite complex, with the depth of the shaft playing a major role in how this operation is carried out. The Stilfontein shaft is two kilometres deep to where these illegal miners allegedly are, making it a very difficult and high-risk operation to undertake.”

“The practicality and risks involved are also being taken into account. Police are not experts and can therefore not lead this rescue operation.”

Mosikili said at this stage, the mine must acquire services to conduct the rescue operation, in which costs are involved.

“We are in possession of a quotation that indicates there must also be a 100% upfront payment. It should be agreed upon that the government must approach this process with due diligence, taking into consideration the applicable supply chain management processes involved. These processes must be above board in line with relevant prescripts.”

But the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) has disputed the police version of events, saying “the SAPS continues to mislead the public on the situation in Stilfontein as miners remain trapped but are said to remain underground voluntarily by the police. The miners remain trapped, hungry, dehydrated and sick… the miners beg to be rescued as they can no longer bear the conditions underground.”

Macua instituted court action in a bid to force the government to provide relief to the miners.

“We have supplemented our application to the Constitutional Court to bring to its attention the increasing urgency regarding the rescue of the miners. The situation in Stilfontein is now beyond a crisis level and we need the court to compel the government to provide humanitarian aid to save the miners.”

The Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court sentenced 19 illegal miners on Wednesday, December 11. They comprise 14 Lesotho, four Mozambique and one Zimbabwe undocumented foreign nationals, aged between 20 and 40. Each of the men was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment and a R6 000 fine, suspended for five years.

The Department of Home Affairs is processing the convicted men for deportation.

