It’s not just foreigners killing township business

By SUNDAY WORLD
Spaza shops' expired food
The writer says big retailers are also taking over township economy, it's not only foreigners. / File Picture
The recent rhetoric by the government on the issue of foreign-owned tuckshops is at least encouraging. It suggests that authorities are finally waking up to the reality that the exclusion of black people in the mainstream township and rural economies is unsustainable.
 
By far the multibillion rand spaza shop industry is controlled by non-South Africans.
I was raised by shopkeeper parents. I remain grateful to the people of Section B Ncotshane, Pongola, who supported my parents’ shop.
 
My father’s shop is currently rented by Ethiopians, after he  could not cope with the  competition from the many spaza shops that sprung around his shop.
 

