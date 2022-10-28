Jaggerfontein learner crushed by mine truck 

Tragedy has again struck the town of Jaggerfontein in the Free State after a learner was mauled down by a mine truck.

The grade 5 learner who attended Boaramelo Primary School succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Free State Department of Education acting head of department Sam Mokgobo said the province was saddened by the tragic death of a grade 5 Jaggerfontein learner.

“The learner died on the spot after he and other 4 boys were reportedly jumping on and off the truck until the deceased fell and was hit by the oncoming truck. At a time of the incident the learner was not at school. The deceased and other four were reportedly at Valley known as Vlei to play there where mine workers are working to deal with aftermath of the recent disaster We express our deepest condolence to the family‚ educators and the learners of Boeramelo Primary School,” he said, before adding that the department will provide the necessary support and counselling to the family‚ affected educators and the learners.

Police in the province said they were still investigating the matter. The town was last month struck by another disaster when floods from the burst mine dam made catastrophic contact with people’s residences and tore through the community, flattening the town’s infrastructure and destroying nearly 170 houses.

