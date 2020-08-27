Business

Jeff Bezos has become the first person in the world to be valued at $200 billion

By Kabelo Khumalo

Amazon’s head honcho, Jeff Bezos has become the first person to have his wealth breach the $200 billion mark, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos’ wealth is due to a surge in Amazons shares this year as consumers turned to online platforms to purchase essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bezos own an 11.1% stake in Amazon, a company he founded in 1994. Amazon has a market capitalisation of more than $1.5 trillion.

Apple this month became the first U.S. public company to eclipse $2 trillion in market cap.


Bezos is now $78 billion richer than  Bill Gates, who stands at number two on the list of the world’s richest people.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos’ net worth now stands at $202 billion after an increase of $5.22 billion in a single day.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is now valued at $115 billion – making him the third richest person in the world.

South African-born Tesla boss Elon Musk has seen his wealth surge to $101 billion.

