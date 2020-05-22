JJ Tabane earns a PhD in Media Studies

Author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika’s Your View, Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane today took to Twitter to announce that he has earned a doctorate in Media Studies.

Tabane, who earned his PhD from University of the Witwatersrand, thanked his family and close associates for their support in his journey to attain the highest possible qualification in anyone’s career.

Speaking to Sunday World, Tabane said his PhD did not signify the end of a journey but an opportunity to create new knowledge.

“It’s a chance to continue making a difference as an expert in my chosen field of media and communication and beyond. I am busy writing two books now – there’s no time like the present,” he said.

Tabane’s research title was “bridging the gap: An analysis of the complicated relationship between government and the media 23 years into democracy”. Tabane said he was grateful to many who helped him on his 5-year journey.