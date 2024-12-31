JMPD female officer ambushed outside her Soweto home

A young member of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) was shot and killed in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Tuesday.

Khensani Mabaso, a 32-year-old police officer, was murdered by unidentified criminals who intended to rob her.

Mabaso was shot and killed as she was leaving her Diepkloof home in uniform and making her way to her assigned metro police vehicle.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, Mabaso was on duty when she was ambushed. She was stationed in Region B, Randburg.

Possible robbery attempt

“Officer Mabaso, aged 32 years, was on duty at the time of the incident,” Fihla said.

“She was found fatally wounded in full uniform with gunshot wounds at her family home in Diepkloof early this morning. Her fully marked JMPD patrol vehicle was found parked outside her family home.

“Preliminary observations suggest a possible robbery attempt, as her cellphone was not found in her possession.”

Since it was not stated whether she had a firearm when she was killed, it is currently unknown whether or not criminals had taken it.

According to Fihla, the murder is being investigated by the Diepkloof branch of the South African Police Service.

Patrick Jaca, the acting chief of police at the JMPD, said: “The JMPD extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of officer Mabaso.

“We assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice and to find the murderers of our beloved officer.”

Tshwane metro cop killed by ‘lover’

In a separate incident, a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer was shot and killed on Christmas Eve, allegedly by her lover.

The incident happened at her Lotus Gardens, Pretoria West, home on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene of the cowardly act and drove away in the victim’s car to Limpopo before being taken into custody.

Senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba, a TMPD spokesperson, told Sunday World at the time that a TMPD gun was used to kill the woman.

