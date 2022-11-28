JMPD officers nab suspects accused of bank card robberies

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Sunday arrested two men suspected of bank card robberies in Berea, Johannesburg.

The JMPD said in a statement that its officers received a tip-off about men who were robbing members of the public of their bank cards.

The men were alleged to be targeting females and senior citizens at ATMs by tempering with machines before offering to assist their victims.

The suspected thugs were reportedly arrested by the undercover reaction unit and were found in possession of multiple stolen bank cards.

The two South Africans were taken to the Hillbrow police station where they confessed to the crimes.

With the festive season looming, people are advised to be more vigilant of scams and other forms of crime.

