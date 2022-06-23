Joburg Water interrupts water supply as search for Khayalethu intensifies

Water supply to some parts of Johannesburg and Soweto would be interrupted on Thursday as the search and rescue operation for missing Khayalethu Magadla shifts to a higher gear.

Khayalethu, who turned seven on Monday, was last seen alive while playing with friends near a park in Dlamini, Soweto 11 days ago. He stepped on top of a board covering the manhole which broke into pieces and swallowed him.

The spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Robert Mulaudzi, said a request has been made for Joburg Water to isolate some of the lines as the search and recovery operation intensifies.

“Technicians will walk through the pipeline to make sure that there are no obstructions while they try to locate Khaya,” said Mulaudzi.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to locate Khaya along the last stretch because this is where everything that flows along the pipeline comes.”

Joburg Water said alternative water supplies will be arranged for clinics and schools in the affected areas.

On Wednesday, the multi-disciplinary task team, made up of the EMS, Joburg Metro Police, SAPS search and rescue team alongside Joburg Water moved the search operation from Dlamini park to Klipspruit West near Avalon Cemetery.

The rescue team included sniffer dogs and divers.

JW reservoirs and sewer network remain isolated in aiding the search and rescue operation towards the split chambers. #KhayalethuMagadla

