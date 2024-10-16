Joint funeral service planned for Qumbu mass murder victims

A mass funeral will be held this weekend for the six community patrollers who were ambushed by unidentified assailants at the Lugongozo Junior Secondary School in Tina Falls, close to Qumbu, Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape provincial government said that preparations are in progress.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government, in partnership with local businesses and various stakeholders, pulls together resources to ensure a dignified send-off for the six individuals who tragically lost their lives during a mass shooting incident in Qumbu last week,” said Khuselwa Rantjie, the spokesperson for the provincial government.

The mass funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at Godini village.

Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, said in a statement that he was deeply saddened by the incident.

Province reeling in shock

“We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss of lives in our province,” Mabuyane said.

“Such brutality has no place in our society, and we will not stand for the criminality that shatters our communities and disturbs the peace.”

The massacre, which occurred when a group of armed men opened fire on community patrollers at a local school as they prepared for their evening patrols, has left the province reeling in shock.

Six people lost their lives, and four others were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Last week, Mabuyane attended another mass funeral after 18 people were murdered in Lusikisiki, also in the Eastern Cape.

In reaction to the tragedy, Mabuyane stated at the time that the police and the provincial government were collaborating closely to prosecute those involved.

“One suspect has already been arrested in connection with the shooting and has appeared in the Qumbu magistrate’s court,” he said at the time.

“He has been remanded in police custody, and the matter will be heard next week [Tuesday] for bail consideration.”

Suspect abandons bail application

The suspect, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, abandoned his application for bail when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said: “A 33-year-old man briefly appeared in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on charges ranging from attempted murder to murder and was remanded in custody.

“The case was postponed to October 25.”

On Wednesday, the police confirmed that four more suspects were apprehended in connection with the mass shooting. They were apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal.

