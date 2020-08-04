Jojo tank to help fight COVID-19 stolen

A JoJo tank installed by government to help the community, with water, to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Ga Phaphadi, Bolobedu, Limpopo, has grown legs and disappeared from its stand.

This incident follows another dramatic episode in the same area, as a grader, belonging to a service provider hired by the Greater Letaba Municipality was also found to have been stolen last week.

The grader has not been found yet despite the Municipality making a call to all community members to help with information that will assist the police to locate it.

According to Greater Letaba Spokesperson, Lovers Maenetje, the grander was hired to regravel the road in Bell ire cluster.

Mopani District Municipality Spokesperson Odas Ngobeni said he was made aware of the incident but indicated that they are still trying to get more information on the matter.

Aubrey Mothombeni