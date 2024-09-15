Jub Jub quits Uyajola 9/9 after ‘abuse’ from channel’s boss

Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub has resigned from MojaLove in a huff after complaining of

verbal and emotional abuse from the TV channel’s chief executive officer Aubrey Tau.

News of Jub Jub’s renouncement of the throne is contained in a letter he wrote to Tau

last week.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content