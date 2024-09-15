News

Jub Jub quits Uyajola 9/9 after ‘abuse’ from channel’s boss

By Ngwako Malatji
Jub Jub

Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub has resigned from MojaLove in a huff after complaining of
verbal and emotional abuse from the TV channel’s chief executive officer Aubrey Tau.

News of Jub Jub’s renouncement of the throne is contained in a letter he wrote to Tau
last week.

