Jub Jub to lay charges against trio for defamation

Johannesburg – Axed TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has issued a statement announcing that he will be laying charges of crimen injuria and defamation against two well-known female media personalities and his cousin for accusing him of rape.

Skeem Saam actress Amanda du Pont, former Metro FM presenter Masechaba Khumalo, and Maarohanye’s cousin Refilwe Khumalo all allege that he raped them.

The statement was issued through family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo. According to the statement, he will also press charges against Bonokuhle Nkala, who claims to have witnessed him abusing Du Pont.

Maarohanye announced on Podcast and Chill with Mac G that he “smashed” Du Pont.

Following the podcast, Du Pont released a video statement alleging that Maarohanye raped and physically abused her for two years.

He also said he will serve each of them with letters of demand to retract and apologise for the defamatory allegations they made against him.

“It is unfortunate that these heavy allegations are false and fake, as a family we met Amanda Du Pont when our son introduced her to us, we accepted her as one of our own.

Amanda also introduced our son to her father. During their relationship, they had mutual respect and understanding, love and support,” Ngcobo says in the statement reads.

“The claims and serious allegations by Ms Du Pont were clearly concocted to injure and defame our son’s name which he is working hard to safeguard.”

Maarohanye also denied Masechaba’s claim that he raped her at his mother, Jackie Maarohanye’s house and said he turned her down when she hit on him.

“He will be opening a case of crimen injuria and defamation against Amanda Du Pont, Masechaba Khumalo, Bonokuhle Nkala, and Refilwe Khumalo who have been pulled in to campaign against our son by Amanda Du Pont on her social media page.

“Molemo our son and his management team will not leave the claims unattended,” the statement.

Also read:

Look: Slik Talk calls Amanda du Pont a fraud, tweeps react

Mac G’s Podcast and Chill loses Amstel as a sponsor

Look: Celebs stand behind Amanda du Pont

Amanda du Pont’s husband posts scathing message to Jub Jub

Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after controversial Mac G podcast

Jub Jub says he sold prostitutes in jail during Mac G’s season finale of podcast and chill

Watch: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author