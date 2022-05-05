Judge Mandisa Maya accepts nomination for deputy chief justice

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya has accepted nomination to be the country’s next deputy chief justice.

Although the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) had recommended Maya to be the next chief justice, Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo and indicated that he would nominate Maya for the deputy position.

Maya will be interviewed by the JSC on June 20.

“Justice Maya has accepted this nomination. Furthermore, on 3 May 2022, she submitted

the required JSC questionnaire and all the necessary and standard documentation

required for persons who seek to be appointed as a judge,” said the JSC.

