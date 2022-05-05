E-edition
Judge Mandisa Maya accepts nomination for deputy chief justice

By Anelisa Sibanda
Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya has accepted nomination to be the country’s next deputy chief justice.

Although the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) had recommended Maya to be the next chief justice, Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo and indicated that he would nominate Maya for the deputy position.

Maya will be interviewed by the JSC on June 20.

“Justice Maya has accepted this nomination. Furthermore, on 3 May 2022, she submitted
the required JSC questionnaire and all the necessary and standard documentation
required for persons who seek to be appointed as a judge,” said the JSC.

