Jukskei River disaster: Search called off due to bad weather

Rescue operations on the Jukskei River near Sandton in Johannesburg were called off on Monday because of bad weather.

This after at least 14 people, including children, died when they were swept away by flash floods in the area at the weekend. The deceased and missing were part of a group from various churches who took part in a baptism ritual.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gauteng, City of Johannesburg EMS, Gauteng government health, Johannesburg fire and rescue services from Sandton fire station, community policing forum, SA Police Service, police divers and police’s K9 search and rescue came together to conduct the search.

During an initial search, the fire and rescue services located a female on a sandbank at the Grayston Drive bridge on Katherine Street.

“An adult female was recovered by fire and rescue services officers near Arkwright Avenue. She was transported to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition after it was established that she was suffering from hypothermia,” the NSRI said.

The NSRI was also notified that emergency services had located and recovered the body of a female teenager, which was taken to the mortuary.

A Fidelity Security helicopter with thermal imaging sensors also joined the search.

Twelve bodies were located and recovered on Sunday.

An adult female was discovered near Witkoppen Road in Rivonia and another adult female was found near Kramerville. Two more adult males were located near the corners of Grayston Drive and Katherine Street and a male child and a female toddler were found near Morningside Manor.

The search and rescue team also discovered a female child and two adult females near Froom Street. An adult female was located near South Road, another adult male near Morningside Manor, and an adult female was found near The Terraces at 12th Avenue in Alexandra.

The NSRI has not ruled out that one or more cases may not be related to the church baptism disaster, saying the victims could be from isolated incidents that had not been reported.

