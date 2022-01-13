REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Julius Malema says Lindiwe Sisulu must stand by her decision

By Coceka Magubeni
Julius Malema. Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Politician and Economic Freedom Fighters’ Commander in Chief, Julius Malema has had his say on the ongoing battle between the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu and the judiciary, which was defended by the acting deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo.

Sisulu recently wrote an article that posed a question that led to acting chief justice Raymond Zondo holding a press briefing yesterday.

“What has this beautiful constitution done for the victims [of colonialism] except as a palliative (Panadol),” Sisulu asked in her article.

She further said Africans manage poverty, while others manage wealth.

On Wednesday, Zondo held a media briefing where he responded o what the minister had wrote in the article and lambasted her, saying that it was an insult to the judiciary in South Africa, more especially African judges in the country.

In response to the minister’s words, Zondo said, “We as the judiciary have never said that we should not be criticized, we accept that we may be criticized, but we say criticism should be fair and factual. This is not a criticism it is an insult to the Judiciary who serve this country.”

“This is most regrettable because it does not come from a young and inexperienced person. There are no facts that are put up by Sisulu and analysis it is just accusations and insults to the judiciary,” Zondo further said.

Read more here: Acting Chief Justice Zondo slams Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s comments

Malema has since entered the fray and took to Twitter and said that Sisulu should never allow anyone to bully her.

“If she has taken a political position, she must stand by it. Zondo might have taken Zuma to jail but will never tell us what to think and say… we are not scared of him and he must know that,” he wrote.

See other EFF senior leaders on the matter:

Meanwhile, Sisulu has responded to Zondo’s briefing on Wednesday.

Sisulu took to social media to react to the comments made at the media briefing which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

“I have noted the comments made by the Acting Chief Justice Zondo and they will be engaged with at an appropriate time in an appropriate platform, “she wrote.

