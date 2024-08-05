JUST IN | Ex-Popcru boss ‘assassinated’ and dumped in Delmas

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation into what appears to be a calculated assassination of Nkosinathi Louis Theledi.

Theledi is the former general secretary of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).

The lifeless body of Theledi was discovered in the early hours of July 31 at a remote farm area near Delmas in Mpumalanga.

Initially, law-enforcement authorities were uncertain about the cause of his death. However, they have since confirmed that Theledi was murdered.

“We can confirm that the police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of the former Popcru general secretary’s body in Delmas,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the spokesperson for police in Mpumalanga.

Foul play suspected

“Investigators suspect that there was foul play. For this reason, the case has been changed from inquest to murder.”

Though the details remain scant, Mdhluli refrained from disclosing whether Theledi had suffered gunshot wounds, saying a post-mortem report is yet to be shared with his office.

“We will share more information later. As of now, the police are still working to establish the motive for the murder,” he said.

Theledi’s family declared the incident an assassination.

“The family is devastated. We cannot believe that somebody’s life can be taken just like that,” said Tshepo Theledi, the spokesperson for the family.

“We don’t have many details, as the case is still under investigation. However, indications are that he was assassinated.”

The family’s suspicions were aroused the moment it learnt of Theledi’s body being found far from his Gauteng residence.

“He was a happy and lively person who had no comorbidities. He was in good health. We hope the police will get to the bottom of those behind this heinous crime.”

Details still sketchy

Theledi’s illustrious career began in 1992, when he joined Popcru after serving as a correctional officer.

He climbed the union’s ranks, culminating in his role as general secretary, a position he held until 2020.

As the family finalises funeral arrangements, including a memorial service in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, Popcru has expressed its condolences and pledged to release a detailed statement in due course.

“At the moment, we want to send our condolences to the family,” said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

“So far, the details of what happened have been sketchy, but we will release a statement when we have enough details.”

