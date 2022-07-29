Just In: Three suspects arrested following Krugersdorp rape

During a media briefing on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said three suspects have been arrested following the rape and robbery of eight women shooting a music video in Krugersdorp yesterday.

He said that ten men, believed to be foreign nationals, are believed to be behind the attack.

Cele also said the area where the incident took place is frequented by illegal miners.

The women were part of a crew shooting the video in West village mining dump when they were attacked by the group of armed men.

Filming equipment, watches, cellphones and other valuables were taken.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also weighed in on the gruesome incident stating that he had directed the minister of police and law enforcement agencies to immediately take action and to make sure that the perpetrators of this crime are apprehended and dealt with.

He also commented on the life sentencing on Nthuko Shoba earlier today.

“This was a crime of particular callousness, by a man who had made several attempts on the life of a woman who was carrying his child. The discovery of Tshegofatso’s [Pule] body hanging from a tree was a horror from which we are struggling to recover as a nation,” the President said.

Ramaphosa said that gender-based violence remains the biggest obstacle to achieving real and meaningful gender equality in the country.

