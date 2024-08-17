Justice Maya ‘equal to the task’ at ConCourt, says minister Simelane

Chief Justice designate, Mandisa Maya, is “capable” and equal to the task of heading South Africa’s apex court – the Constitutional Court.

This is according to Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, on Friday.

The appointment of Justice Maya was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July. Maya is the current Deputy Chief Justice. She was announced following consultation, in accordance with Constitutional prescripts, with the Judicial Service Commission. Leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly were also consulted.

Victory for all women

“In Women’s month, one is jubilant. We are not only jubilant because she’s a woman. But we are jubilant that all the discriminatory laws [against women] are being overcome.

“We are aware that even today there are still some difficulties that women leaders meet and face. Even though they are capable. We do believe that in her agenda, she will continue as she has been doing. To fight against gender-based violence. This is a scourge and a pandemic that has been declared by the President,” the minister said.

Simelane said in a media interview that she is looking forward to seeing even more female representation on the bench.

More work to be done

“We will further promote women. Currently we are sitting at about 52% of female judges. And I do believe that a combination of a female minister and a female Chief Justice should be able to see us reach 60 to 70%. Because capable women are there in our justice system. Ours is just to ensure that they can be able to grow.

“Justice [Maya] is equal to the task. And I do believe that we are flying higher to ensuring that there will be access to justice for all South Africans,” Simelane concluded. Maya is expected to assume her duties on September 1 2024.

– SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content