Justice minister faces ANC integrity commission over VBS broker claims

By Sunday World
Minister Thembi Simelane Appears Before Justice Portfolio Committee Over VBS Scandal.
Ms Thembi Simelane, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is set to face the ANC's Integrity Committee over her R500 000 loan from individual intimately linked to VBS Bank. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane is expected to appear before the ANC integrity commission on Wednesday to clear her name following allegations that she “took half a million from an accused VBS broker”.

Sunday World can today reveal that Simelane wrote to the integrity commission on August 27 and asked for an audience so she could take it “into confidence about the historical facts of what happened with the transaction in question”.

