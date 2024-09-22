Justice minister faces ANC integrity commission over VBS broker claims

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane is expected to appear before the ANC integrity commission on Wednesday to clear her name following allegations that she “took half a million from an accused VBS broker”.

Sunday World can today reveal that Simelane wrote to the integrity commission on August 27 and asked for an audience so she could take it “into confidence about the historical facts of what happened with the transaction in question”.

