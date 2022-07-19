Justice served after Sonto Radebe lost eye in GBV incident

Linda Makhanya has been sentenced to 20 years in jail after he was found guilty of rape, theft, and stabbing his ex-girlfriend Sonto Radebe five years ago.

According to POWA (People Opposing Women Abuse) communications manager Thandiwe McCloy, Makhanya stabbed Radebe several times, raped and strangled her in 2017, leading to her losing her right eye.

On Friday last week, the Roodepoort magistrate’s court finally served justice to Radebe, who had been in an abusive relationship with Makhanya.

It is believed that after Radebe broke up with Makhanya due to his abusive nature in 2017, she moved out of his home, but he stalked her and strangled her before raping her in her new place of residence.

“My body isn’t used to my prosthetic eye and my eye is often painful. I must pay for consultations with the doctor myself and I’m on prescribed medication to deal with my nightmares. When I look at myself, I’m reminded of what happened,” said Radebe.

POWA’s legal manager Naledi Kuali said the organisation is pleased with the outcome of the court case even though it took five years to finalise.

“We want to appreciate the bravery and openness of the complainant. We are happy that she was able to get closure and see the justice system at work, and that she can sleep at night knowing that this individual is incarcerated and will continue to be incarcerated for a lengthy time,” said Kuali.

“Makhanya was on parole for the murder of his child’s mother at the time of these crimes.”

