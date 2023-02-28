Justice served almost three years after brutal murder of IPID officer

The high court in Pretoria has sentenced Khumbulani Sithole to life in prison for the murder of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) member Mandlakayise Mahlangu.

Sithole shot and killed Mahlangu while he was sleeping at his home in March 2020. After he committed the murder, the accused robbed Mahlangu of his valuables and food.

Lumka Mahanjana, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said Sithole was paid R50 000 to kill Mahlangu.

“During the early hours of 10 March 2020 Sithole, accompanied by others, entered the plot of the deceased, which had a lodge with cottages and a conference facility,” she said.

“While the deceased was sleeping in his home also situated on the premises, he heard a noise. When he went to check, Sithole shot him through the window.

“He [Sithole] proceeded to rob him of his 9mm Glock 17 pistol, car, cellphones, house appliances, as well as food.”

Mahanjana said Sithole initially pleaded not guilty, however, the state presented overwhelming evidence against him, forcing him to confess to the crime.

“On 26 March 2020, Sithole was arrested on another matter. After he was interviewed by the police about that matter, he made a confession about killing Mahlangu.

“[He also confessed that he was] paid R50 000 for the job. The confession was followed by the pointing out of the scene.”

She explained further: “In the victim-impact statement handed in, the wife of the deceased told the court that she has since been suffering from anxiety and depression.

“Moreover, she told the court that she worries most about her son who lost his father when he was only two-years old.

“In aggravation of sentence the prosecutor, advocate Juliet Makgwatha, said Sithole was a member of a criminal enterprise that planned to kill the deceased and that Mahlangu was robbed of his life in a callous manner.”

The court further heard that Sithole has previous convictions on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlawful firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Judge Papi Mosopa said he found no compelling and substantial circumstances that would warrant a lesser sentence for the crimes.

Mosopa agreed with prosecutors who argued during trial that Sithole murdered Mahlangu in cold blood.

“In his sentence, the judge agreed with the state that Sithole was motivated by greed. He killed a law-enforcement officer in cold blood.

“Therefore, he found no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” said Mahanjana.

Mosopa further sentenced Sithole to 15 years in prison for housebreaking, eight years for theft, five years for possession of an unlawful firearm, and two years for possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author