Justin Bieber is coming to South Africa next year

Johannesburg – South African events company, Big Concerts, announced on Monday that international superstar, Justin Bieber, will be coming to the country.

“Bieber today announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour,” the company said in a social media post.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.

The dates for the shows in South Africa are:

28 September, DHL Stadium, Cape Town

1 October, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 3 December at 9 am.

