Kabza De Small and his mum’s glow up is real

Johannesburg- Hard work, dedication, and the love for his job have resulted in a good harvest for Kabelo “Kabza De Small” Motha.

The DJ from Alexandra has become a household name and one of the biggest DJs in the popular South African genre amapiano.

Recently, Motha shared a picture of himself with his mother, showing gratitude and appreciation of her, he captioned it, “it wouldn’t be possible without you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabza De Small🇳🇵 (@kabelomotha_)

Quickly after that, Kabza’s picture with his mother at the beginning of his career surfaced on social media and the glow-up is real and visible.

Cel’umzali ahlale ethembeni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/6AuIekeJV5 — The Look of Champions (@ZwangaMukhuthu) October 21, 2021

They even gained weight > — Fay 💎 (@fezo_mango) October 22, 2021

Kabza who revealed that he has been in the music industry for more than 10 years is enough proof that things take time.

In an Instagram live earlier this year with DJ Oscar Mbo, Kabza said making music is a calling.

“You cannot just wake up and say you have decided to become a DJ, it doesn’t work like that,” he said.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

For The Latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni