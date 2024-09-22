News

Kaizer Chiefs executive files for divorce as marriage falters

By Ngwako Malatji
Kaizer Chiefs
The marriage of an executive of one of Mzansi's top soccer clubs, has gone bust and headed for a divorce.

The marriage of one of Kai­zer Chiefs’ top executives has reached the end of the season.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the top executive, who is one of the club chairman Kaizer Motaung’s children, has red-carded their spouse citing
irreconcilable differences.

The disintegration of the well known official’s union became known after the top executive, who cannot be named for legal reasons, applied for a decree of divorce in the Johannesburg High Court last week.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.