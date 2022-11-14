Kelly Khumalo eager to obtain particulars of Meyiwa trial

Afro-pop powerhouse Kelly Khumalo’s plan to eavesdrop on the proceedings of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial just before she could possibly be called to take up the stand are unethical.

In a letter dated November 1, Khumalo’s lawyer Magdelene Moonsamy requested access to watch over the proceedings in court, copies of the two dockets that exist and transcripts of the proceedings and bail application for accused number two, Bongani Tanzi.

This after Khumalo had instructed her to do so. Moonsamy’s application has angered the defence advocates, and this was evident when the trial got under way at the high court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Defence counsel for accused number five, advocate Zandile Moshololo, argued that Khumalo wants to eavesdrop on the proceedings, further lamenting that it is already bad that the trial is being broadcast.

According to Mshololo, Khumalo and her lawyer should stay at home and follow the proceedings on television like all South Africans, noting that Khumalo has no right to demand that her lawyer be present in court, as that could compromise the case further.

This because Khumalo might be called to take the stand, according to Mshololo.

“She cannot demand that right … There is no prejudice that will be suffered by Miss Khumalo,” Mshololo said.

Timothy Thobane, defence lawyer for accused number one to four, agreed with Mshololo, saying Moonsamy’s request is unethical and should be declined. “We object to her request, because she didn’t even follow procedure,” said Thobane.

The state has also opposed the application by the songbird’s legal representative. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela upheld his previous ruling that barred Moomsamy from attending the court proceedings on a watching brief, mainly because Khumalo is likely to testify at a future date.

Earlier in the trial this year, Moonsamy was chased out of court when the proceedings resumed in her presence.

The trial continues with Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa’s then-best friend, on the stand for cross-examination.

Also read: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes at Pretoria High Court

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author